Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 1,625 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $87,352,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,090,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,347,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,642,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

