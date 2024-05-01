Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.36% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GVAL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 114,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

BATS GVAL opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.71.

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

