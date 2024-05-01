Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

