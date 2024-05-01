Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $787,000 Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter.

VRP opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

