Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $950,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

IBM opened at $166.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.85 and a 200-day moving average of $170.91. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

