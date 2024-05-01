Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $523,000 in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Trading Down 2.9 %

CIB stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $37.15.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.8118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

