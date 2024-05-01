Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 21,200 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.17% of SandRidge Energy worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth $193,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $508.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 40.94%.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.