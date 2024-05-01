Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 3.5 %

COP stock opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.