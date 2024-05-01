Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 1,015 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average of $171.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.