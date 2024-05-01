Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 590 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $872.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $954.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $811.32. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

