Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diageo by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Diageo by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.86.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

