Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $708,000 Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Chemed by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE opened at $568.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $622.59 and a 200-day moving average of $592.76. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

