Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $236.13 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.13 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.20 and a 200-day moving average of $228.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International



Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

