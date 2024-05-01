Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
USIG opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
