Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,520,000 after acquiring an additional 589,881 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $110.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

