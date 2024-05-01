PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $187.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.42.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.