Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.34

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

