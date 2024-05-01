Petrus Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRQ traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.36. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,818. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$169.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$26.75 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.0700051 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Petrus Resources

About Petrus Resources

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.