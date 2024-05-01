Pharming Group (PHAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. On average, analysts expect Pharming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pharming Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

See Also

