Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Pinterest stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,784,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,488. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.22, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 279,496.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,394 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 128.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

