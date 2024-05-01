Piper Sandler Cuts Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target to $11.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s current price.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NFBK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 25,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,011. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $378.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

