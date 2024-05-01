Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Post makes up 5.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Post worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Post by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Post by 2,472.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.81. 208,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $107.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on POST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

