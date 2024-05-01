PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70.

PPL stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

