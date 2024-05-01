PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.23

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.23 and last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 362485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $263,242.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,783,606.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,391 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $263,242.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,606.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $128,295.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,149.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,720. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth $307,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

