Profire Energy (PFIE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.89. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

