PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 28,406 shares.The stock last traded at $3.75 and had previously closed at $3.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PGRU

PropertyGuru Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.