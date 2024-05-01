ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $8.72

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $9.25. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 975,121 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $978.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

