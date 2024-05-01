ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Down 3%

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 1,026,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,427,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.