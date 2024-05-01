Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.
Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
PRU stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.12. 351,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,380. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11.
Prudential Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.
About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.
