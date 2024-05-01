PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get PVH alerts:

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.45.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PVH

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.