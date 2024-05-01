PYA Waltman Capital LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.72. 279,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,295. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,681 shares of company stock worth $14,427,504. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Profile

Free Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

