PYA Waltman Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after buying an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after purchasing an additional 713,381 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,746 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,849,000 after buying an additional 527,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,586,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,895,000 after buying an additional 468,782 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 446,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,763. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

