PYA Waltman Capital LLC Invests $573,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.34. 2,264,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,931. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.