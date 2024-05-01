PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after buying an additional 1,076,361 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 708,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,130,000 after buying an additional 367,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after buying an additional 313,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $41,647,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.4 %

GPC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.60. 138,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

