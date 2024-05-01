PYA Waltman Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for 1.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 42.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,198,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.88. 90,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,956. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.49 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 148.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

