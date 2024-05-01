Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.81.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $203.93 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.30 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $3,806,220.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,308.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,872 shares of company stock valued at $88,800,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

