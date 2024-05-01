Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for OptiNose, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OptiNose’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

OptiNose stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OptiNose by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,050,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 83,351 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OptiNose news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,263.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,602 shares of company stock worth $68,812 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

