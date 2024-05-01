Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.49 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TF. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Shares of TF stock opened at C$7.46 on Wednesday. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.03.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

