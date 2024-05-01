Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.