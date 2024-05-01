Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $15.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $529.27 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.