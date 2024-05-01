Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for International Business Machines Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $166.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

