Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PMT opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Further Reading

