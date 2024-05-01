Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Galiano Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Cormark raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.20 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 35,563,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Galiano Gold by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,089,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

