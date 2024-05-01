Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:DB)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Decibel Cannabis in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

CVE:DB opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

