Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $53.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $52.70. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $189.55 per share.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion.
FFH opened at C$1,496.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,477.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,327.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$910.44 and a 1-year high of C$1,563.49.
In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,468.47, for a total value of C$1,468,470.00. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 190 shares of company stock worth $273,877 and sold 4,572 shares worth $5,835,859. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
