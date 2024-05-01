Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Lowered by Analyst

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $139.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $143.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.