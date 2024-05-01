Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Boosted by Analyst

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

NYSE LUV opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

