QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 0.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 1,776,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,298,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 4.76.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $95,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

