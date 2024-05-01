Ramaco Resources (METC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ METC opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

