Redwire (RDW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Redwire to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Redwire has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.97 million. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RDW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,576. Redwire has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $250.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Redwire in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

