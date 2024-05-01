Redwire (RDW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Redwire to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Redwire has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.97 million. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Redwire Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RDW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,576. Redwire has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $250.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDW
Redwire Company Profile
Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redwire
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.